Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $212.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.69 and a one year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

