Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases 73 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 26.9% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $301.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

