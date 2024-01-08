Fenbo Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FEBO)

Fenbo’s (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 9th. Fenbo had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Fenbo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Fenbo Stock Down 6.2 %
FEBO opened at $4.99 on Monday. Fenbo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
About Fenbo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fenbo
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.