Fenbo Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FEBO)

Fenbo’s (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 9th. Fenbo had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Fenbo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Fenbo Stock Down 6.2 %

FEBO opened at $4.99 on Monday. Fenbo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Get Fenbo alerts:

About Fenbo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.