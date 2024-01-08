Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $529.23 million and approximately $78.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00075375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 828,890,226 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

