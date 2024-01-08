Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $137.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.85. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

