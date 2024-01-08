Financial Comparison: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) versus Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equillium and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 4 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 12 0 2.92

Equillium currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 533.99%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus target price of $40.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Equillium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium $15.76 million 1.83 -$62.43 million ($0.24) -3.42 BridgeBio Pharma $77.65 million 84.44 -$481.18 million ($3.90) -9.66

This table compares Equillium and BridgeBio Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equillium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium -19.28% -29.28% -12.44% BridgeBio Pharma -6,498.14% N/A -100.52%

Risk & Volatility

Equillium has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Equillium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equillium beats BridgeBio Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis. It also develops EQ101 for treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma and alopecia areata; and EQ102 to treat various gastrointestinal diseases. Equillium, Inc. was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-711 for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, as well as patients suffering from recurrent kidney stones. In addition, it engages in developing products for Mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and The Regents of the University of California; Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

