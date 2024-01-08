Financial Contrast: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) versus Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68% Zentek N/A -45.59% -41.32%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ASP Isotopes has a beta of 4.71, indicating that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ASP Isotopes and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASP Isotopes currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Zentek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -3.89 Zentek $50,000.00 2,783.74 -$10.90 million ($0.07) -19.71

ASP Isotopes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASP Isotopes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Zentek on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

