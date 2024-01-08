Financial Survey: Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) versus RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nanobiotix and RAPT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 2 0 3.00 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Nanobiotix presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.94%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nanobiotix and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A RAPT Therapeutics N/A -51.96% -46.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanobiotix and RAPT Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $5.12 million 70.42 -$60.10 million N/A N/A RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 527.24 -$83.84 million ($2.88) -8.14

Nanobiotix has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics.

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Nanobiotix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. The company's lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. It also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

