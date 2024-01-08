First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

