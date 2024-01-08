First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $123,914,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 931,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 749,335 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,540,000 after acquiring an additional 505,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $87.17 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.