First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $427.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day moving average is $395.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

