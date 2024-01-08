First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $284.34 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $286.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.