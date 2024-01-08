First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

