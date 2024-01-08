First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.