First Merchants Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

