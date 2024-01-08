First Merchants Corp Has $265,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.