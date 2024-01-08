First Merchants Corp Purchases New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.08 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

