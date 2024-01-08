First Merchants Corp Purchases Shares of 1,450 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.85 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

