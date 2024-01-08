First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

ECL stock opened at $195.25 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.66.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

