First Merchants Corp Sells 1,808 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $52.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

