First Merchants Corp Sells 417 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $239.91 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

