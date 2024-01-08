First Merchants Corp Sells 722 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.51 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

