First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 18.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 155,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

