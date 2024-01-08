First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FTSM opened at $59.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

