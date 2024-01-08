Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

