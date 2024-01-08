Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $236.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $219.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.84 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.