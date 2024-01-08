Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of FIVE opened at $200.84 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 54.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Five Below by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Five Below by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

