FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $284.19 Average PT from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

FLT opened at $280.76 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $180.84 and a 12 month high of $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.66 and a 200 day moving average of $255.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

