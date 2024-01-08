Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $75.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

