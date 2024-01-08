Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

