Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,300 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $238.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.