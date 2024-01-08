Forsta AP Fonden Buys 18,700 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.