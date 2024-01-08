Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $378.59 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $386.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

