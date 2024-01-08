Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.