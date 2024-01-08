Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,700 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 356.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 104.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after acquiring an additional 256,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $166.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

