Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $65.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

