FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,156 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,156 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 785,710 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 774,997 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,730,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 613,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 479,800 shares during the period.

PAUG stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

