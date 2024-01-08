FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

