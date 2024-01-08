FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $596,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $875,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $28,836,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $225,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.