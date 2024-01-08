FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,837,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 171,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

CL opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

