FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $110.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $121.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

