FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.