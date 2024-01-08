FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

