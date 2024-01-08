FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,159 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.73 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.