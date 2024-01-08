FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

