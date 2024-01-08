FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.