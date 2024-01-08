FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $238.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

