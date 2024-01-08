FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,855 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after buying an additional 379,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

CE opened at $150.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.