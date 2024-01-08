FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,653 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $193.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

