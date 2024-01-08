FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

